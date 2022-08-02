DEWITT - The Krainik family did not wake up to the sound of their alarm clock on Feb. 24. Instead, the ground-shaking sound of explosions forced them out of bed.
It was around 4 a.m. when Misha, Hanna and their 8-year-old son, Mark, looked outside to see missiles flying over their Ukrainian home.
“We started to check the news to see what it is,” said Misha, who speaks English with a Ukranian accent. “It said Russia had started to invade Ukraine. We were under … shock because we did not expect it. And we call with friends and talked with them about what is the situation.”
After consulting with friends and Misha’s brother, who lives near Ukraine’s eastern border and said he had observed some unusually active military movement, Misha and Hanna decided to leave their home, belongings, professional lives and dreams behind, not knowing if they would see any of it again.
During its initial invasion of Ukraine, Russia fought to obtain control of the Antonov International Airport located less than 4 miles from the Krainik’s home near the county’s capital, Kyiv. It was all too close for comfort.
By noon, they had a suitcase packed, one just large enough to carry essentials — a bit of food, documentation, warm clothing along with the family cat, Lubinka — for what they knew would be a long and difficult journey.
And it was.
‘We are thankful’
Fast-forward to now. Life is still nowhere near normal for the Krainiks, but last week they ate cake. The chocolate layer cake, with candles, was to celebrate Hanna’s birthday. It was accompanied by traditional Ukrainian potato salad.
And they ate it in DeWitt.
The Krainiks are three of the estimated 12 million people who have fled Ukraine since the nation’s war with neighboring Russia began in February, according to the United Nations, and they are part of a much smaller group — about 100,000 — of people who have since come to the United States seeking refuge.
“We win a lottery or something, I don’t know, it is a competition with a lot of people,” Misha said. “We (cannot) believe that Paula and Ryan chose our family and started this process.”
Their DeWitt host family — Paula and Ryan Purcell and daughters, Lois and Briar — connected with the Krainiks through the Uniting for Ukraine program which pairs host families with Ukrainian refugees. The family arrived July 15, and now the Purcells are doing what they can to help the Krainiks integrate into the community, find comfort and seek employment.
At the same time, the Krainiks stay connected with family and friends back home; a new bout of aggression has them worried, as Hanna’s father and Misha’s brother are in the military fighting on Ukraine’s behalf, they said.
Ukraine to Warsaw to DeWitt
The Krainiks made the long trek from their home near Kyiv to Ukraine’s western border with Poland, a country that provides temporary refuge to Ukrainians.
It was a difficult journey.
“Mark scared,” said Hanna, who is quickly learning the English vocabulary.
“He reacted to loud voices,” Misha said. “The planes were scary.”
Eventually, they arrived at the border, and they were not alone. It was packed, and it took more than a day to cross. Eventually, the family found a place to stay on behalf of the Ukrainian Embassy in Warsaw, the Polish capital.
While the Krainiks were in Warsaw, the Purcells set things in motion. They watched the news and learned of perils suffered by Ukrainians and wanted to find a way to help.
“The thought of being removed from your home or having to flee your home in fear for causes that are totally beyond your control, it really hit home for us,” Paula said. “We were looking at our kids and feeling like, gosh, we are fortunate to be born in this country and experience the safety we have here, but I also recognize that it is circumstance, and if we were in a different county, that could be us.”
First, the Purcells connected with fellow advocates on social media. Then, they advocated for the U.S. to begin a program for Ukrainian refugees. They learned refugees were being placed with families in Canada and wanted the same in the U.S., and in April that goal was achieved with the Biden Administration announcing Uniting with Ukraine, a program that provides a two-year parole period for refugees to live in the U.S. The program pairs the refugees with a family in the U.S. who can provide them financial support, integration into the community and help seeking employment.
For refugees to come to the U.S., an American family must agree to become their sponsor. Within a week of signing up for Uniting for Ukraine, the Purcells learned about the Krainiks and wanted to meet them.
In an initial video call, they felt personally connected immediately. One week later, the Purcells signed up as their sponsors.
After an emotional waiting period, plane tickets were purchased and the Krainiks arrived in the U.S. July 15.
Life in DeWitt
Misha is a musician and is learning a new instrument. He plucks a ukulele while the two families sit around the campfire. Hanna is an accomplished artist and has paintings hanging in a Ukranian monastery, so she and Paula have found time to paint together.
Mark enjoys playing with Lois and Briar and celebrated his 8th birthday shortly after arriving. Then, a neighbor gifted Mark with a new bike to ride, which was one of his favorite activities back home.
“Everything is new for us, and when we come (to the U.S.) we get everything for (our) needs,” Misha said.
“DeWitt has been awesome,” Ryan said. “The community and our neighborhood have been amazing in general.”
Farmers have provided them with fresh Iowa sweet corn and pork. Donated toiletries also have been vital.
A GoFundMe campaign has helped pay for other items, like work authorization paperwork for Misha and Hanna; Misha is a web designer and Hanna specializes in videography and recently operated a camera for a Ukrainian military documentary. They hope to find work as soon as their paperwork to do so is approved, a process that could take months. Money from the GoFundMe campaign will also help pay for their necessities until work is secured.
In the meantime, between the stressful conversations with family back home, the Krainiks are experiencing life in Eastern Iowa while adding their own flair. Recently, Hanna made borscht, a sour soup made with beetroots eaten often in eastern Europe. They also provided Lois and Briar with some Ukrainian clothing.
They’ve tasted local ice cream, explored the Quad-Cities, and enjoyed DeWitt’s parks.
What Misha says is so striking about the area are the trees. They’re much taller than those that grow in Ukraine, and he says the greenery is beautiful.
“This is a city in the forest, and we enjoy it,” Misha said. “It is a quiet place and neighbors are really friendly and leave presents. They come (to the house) and (are) very friendly.”
“We thankful,” Hanna said.
Going back?
The Krainiks don’t know if they will ever return to Ukraine. They say they left their dreams behind in exchange for safety. What was once a balcony on their home is now a hole; their car has been burned.
They consider themselves lucky.
“We love everything in our country but … Russia (doesn’t) separate a civilian from army object. They are shooting the school and libraries,” Misha said. “When Russia will exist, all the time we will be in this war. If Russia will exist, the empire (will) wish to attack Ukraine. They wish to destroy our culture and nation. In Ukraine there is no safe place for child.”
Even after the current war ends —which could be years from now — the threat of violence in Ukraine is ubiquitous. Before they arrived in the U.S., people told the Krainiks to consider staying.
“We thankful for everything people do for us, especially DeWitt community,” Misha said. “United States for give us ability to be here and ability to work here. The war shows who your real friends are and who are not.”
In the U.S., the Krainiks have at least two years of sactuary to stay safe, find work and celebrate more birthdays. While Mark, Lois and Briar run across the Purcells’ front yard, their giggles echo among the tall trees.
How to help
This experience has turned the Purcells into advocates for more families to offer asylum for refugees. This week they traveled to Marshalltown to speak about their experiences; there, they say 12 families are hoping to sign up.
“I think a lot of people want to help but don’t know how,” Paula said.
“There are thousands and thousands of people,” Ryan said. “Since the middle of June, those (numbers) keep growing.”
Anyone interested can contact Paula at (563) 271-8927 or paula.i.purcell@gmail.com.
Nick Joos is The Observer's news editor.
