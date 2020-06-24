Clinton: D. R. Schumacher, Charity Escobedo-Lopez, Michael Hazlett, Steven Davis, William Moog Jr.
Davenport: Patricia McCutcheon
Camanche: Cynthia Kelly
Bradenton, Fla.: Kenneth Quick
Steven J. Davis, 61, of Clinton passed away Tuesday, June 23, 2020. Memorial Services will be Monday from 4:00-7:00 pm at the Clinton Chapel Snell-Zornig Funeral Homes & Crematory. Full obituary will be in Saturday's paper.
CLINTON, IA - William Moog Jr., age 56, died at his home in Clinton on Monday, June 22, 2020. Arrangements are pending with the McDonald Funeral Home in Fulton, Illinois.
