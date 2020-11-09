Death notices
Clinton: Lindus Huebner, Lisa Petersen, James Johnson, Alex DeMarr, Paul Smith, Margaret Behrens
Charlotte: Gilbert Butt, Sandra Ann Ellis
Thomson, Ill.: Lyle ‘Pat’ Connor
Morrison, Ill.: Arnold Sikkema
Placitas, N.M.: Pat Mavity
Gilbert Joseph Butt, 59, died November 7, 2020. Visitation will be at Schultz Funeral Home, DeWitt from 9:30 until 10:45 a.m. Wednesday with a service at 11:00 a.m. A complete obituary may be viewed at www.schultzfuneralhomes.com.
Mrs. Sandra Ann Ellis, 71, wife of the Rev. Terry Ellis, formerly of Charlotte died Thursday, November 5, 2020, at Van Buren County Hospital, Keosauqua. A complete obituary may be viewed at www.schultzfuneralhomes.com.
