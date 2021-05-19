CLINTON — A Clinton High School graduate will receive a post-secondary tuition scholarship through DuTrac’s 2021 Academic Scholarship Program.
Emily Frye, daughter of Jeremy and Estrella Frye and a graduate of Clinton High School, is a recipient of a $750 scholarship. Frye plans to attend Iowa State University to study biology.
Connor Becker, son of Khristian and Kristi Gimmel-Becker, is receiving a $1,000 scholarship. He is a graduate of Maquoketa High School. Becker plans to attend Iowa State University and pursue studies in animal science/pre-vet.
DuTrac’s scholarships for 2022 will be announced this fall. Interested parties should reference local media sources or school guidance counselors for application guidelines.
