CLINTON — A Clinton High School graduate will receive a post-secondary tuition scholarship through DuTrac’s 2021 Academic Scholarship Program.

Emily Frye, daughter of Jeremy and Estrella Frye and a graduate of Clinton High School, is a recipient of a $750 scholarship. Frye plans to attend Iowa State University to study biology.

Connor Becker, son of Khristian and Kristi Gimmel-Becker, is receiving a $1,000 scholarship. He is a graduate of Maquoketa High School. Becker plans to attend Iowa State University and pursue studies in animal science/pre-vet.

DuTrac’s scholarships for 2022 will be announced this fall. Interested parties should reference local media sources or school guidance counselors for application guidelines.

