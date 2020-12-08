Considerable clouds this evening. Some decrease in clouds late. Low 29F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph..
Updated: December 8, 2020 @ 7:35 pm
Clinton, Iowa
FULTON, Ill. — Fulton’s 29th annual Christmas dinner at the Fulton Fire Station will not be held this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to its organizers.
Plans are to host the dinner again in 2021.
