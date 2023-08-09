FULTON — All programs are presented at the Fulton (Martin House) Museum on the third Sundays of the month at 2:00 p.m.
September 17 at 2:00
Speaker: Pat Pessman, author. “THE SAGA OF THE LILAC BUSH”
The Oatman family, who resided in Cottonwood Township in Whiteside County, moved to the Arizona Territory in 1850. Olive and her younger sister, Mary Ann, were taken slave by their Indian captors; the Yavapai. Their older brother, who survived his injuries from the family massacre, found and rescued them after a 5-year search. The author shares the history of the Oatman Family in three parts: previous to capture; the capture/massacre and life experiences following the tragic event. The author weaves some of her own life experiences in with the Oatmans’ saga.
The Fulton (Martin House) Museum is located at 707 10 th Avenue. The north entrance is easily accessible
Refreshments will be served.
