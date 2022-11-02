The Fulton Police Department wants to reach out to River Bend School District families and set some guidelines for sporting parades. Considering some issues that have been observed by officers over the last few years and complaints from area residents we need to work together and come up with a solution and plan for these types of events moving forward.
We will welcome home our area athletes when they have reached a semifinal or state final game win or lose. This is a huge accomplishment on either level and as a community we need to support these students at this time. We will set a route to enter town and have a location for family, supporters and fans to park and welcome them back into town. We ask that parents, family, and supporters do not enter in between any buses or emergency vehicles. This is for the safety of our students and supporters.
The route for all events will be as follows and we will not deviate from this route.
Team arrives within city limits.
Emergency vehicles will place themselves in front and behind student buses.
Travel to 10th Ave and Rt 84.
Turn onto 10th Ave westbound.
Turn southbound onto 4th St from 10th Ave.
Turn eastbound onto 13th Ave from 4th St.
Continue eastbound on 13th Ave from 12th St to in front of East Gym with Emergency Vehicle Escort.
Parents, family, fans and supporters are asked to park on 10th Ave between 12th St and 9th St or on 13th Ave between 12th St and 9th St. This is your time to cheer and support our athletes as they pass and can see and hear you.
If the team arrives after 9:00 pm emergency vehicles will not utilize air horns and audible warning devices (sirens) out of courtesy of other residents in town. We ask parents and supporters to also not utilize car horns after 9:00 pm as we pass the locations between 9th St and 12th St.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.