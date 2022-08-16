FULTON – The Fulton boys golf team stayed at home once again on Tuesday, defeating East Dubuque in a nine hole match.
Senior Landon Meyers continues to impress, shooting a 33 to lead all golfers on Tuesday evening. Meyers was able to shoot three under the par 36 course.
His teammates also played solid golf. Jacob Voss shot a 40 for the second straight day, Brady Read improved with a 42, Zach Winkel and Reed Owen each shot a 46 and Dawson Price rounded out the varsity squad with a 47.
The Steamers combined for a team score of 161 to defeat East Dubuque by nearly 60 strokes as they shot a 220.
The Fulton boys play again next Monday, staying home when they host Galen High School at 4 p.m.
