Beeker's Bar and Grill of Delmar will be hosting a fundraiser event to help Kristin offset any medical bills and expenses that her family has had to endure during this extremely long process to get Ava the help she deserves.
Please join us:
Who: Everyone
What: A meal and silent auction
When: Thursday, August 17th at 5:00-8:00
Where: Beeker's Bar and Grill in Delmar
Why: To support our friend and her daughters
Who: Everyone
What: A meal and silent auction
When: Thursday, August 17th at 5:00-8:00
Where: Beeker's Bar and Grill in Delmar
Why: To support our friend and her daughters
We will be serving maidrites or brats, chips, beans, corn, salads, desserts, lemonade, and water for $10 a plate.
There will be 50/50 raffles and koozies to purchase!
The bar will be open, but we will not have the kitchen open this evening to help support the fundraiser.
Thank You!
Krista Schap - Preston Times Newspaper
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.