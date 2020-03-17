CLINTON – Clinton County Board of Supervisors Chairman Dan Srp announced Tuesday afternoon that Clinton County buildings will be closed to the public starting Wednesday.
“We are taking this measure to protect those in our community who are the most vulnerable to this virus and also to combat the strain placed on our medical facilities and medical professionals,” Srp said.
The Clinton County Board of Supervisors met Tuesday afternoon to approve a disaster declaration for the county and to declare the county buildings closed to the public.
“There are many ways the public can interact with the county other than in-person,” said Supervisor Jim Irwin. “Residents are encouraged to call or email and there are plenty of ways to update licenses and pay taxes through the internet or regular mail system.”
Srp said county offices will be able to work with residents by appointment if need be; however, the residents will need to answer questions in relation to the community spread of COVID-19 before they are able to meet by appointment.
“Before making the trip to our locations to conduct business, please call the appropriate office to find out if your request can be accommodated remotely or will require an appointment,” said Vice Chairman Tom Determann.
Residents can find information about county departments at the Clinton County website: www.clintoncounty-ia.gov The general county phone number is 563-243-6210.
Drop boxes will also be available at all county buildings for payments and other documents to be delivered to various County departments.
Below is a list of business residents can conduct with the county without entering its buildings:
Assessor’s Office (563) 244-0571
All parcel and sales information can be found on the website http://clinton.iowaassessors.com/ as well as individuals can call or email the office to discuss all parcel information questions.
All Homestead and BPTC Credit applications can be found on the website under “Additional Information” and they can be mailed or emailed into the office.
Auditor’s Office (563-244-0568)
Information about voter registration and how to request an absentee ballot for the June 2 Primary Election can be found at www.clintoncountyelections.com An absentee request form may also be requested by calling the Auditor’s Office.
Candidate filing for the Primary and General Election can be done by appointment.
Election-related updates can be found on the website mentioned above and on the Clinton County Elections Facebook and Twitter pages.
Engineer’s Department (563-244-0564)
Various permits can be found the Clinton County website at clintoncounty-ia.gov including permits for dust control, driveway entrances, moving permits, work in the right-of-way and tile permits.
Mental Health (563-244-0563) and Community Assistance (563-244-0576)
Residents are encouraged to call for a phone interview to apply for services. The department will also mail/fax or email applications and decisions to individuals needing assistance. Applications may also be found on the Clinton County website.
Protective Payee clients will have checks mailed to them beginning Wednesday, March 18, to decrease foot traffic.
Planning and Zoning (563-659-8149)
All planning and zoning applications (Zoning permit, subdivision applications, special exception use permits, variance applications, floodplain development permits) are available on the Clinton County website under the zoning department. Residents can print off a permit and mail it into the DeWitt office with a check for the fee. Zoning staff will review it and make contact with the applicant. The mailing address is: 226 11th St.; DeWitt, IA 52742.
Septic and well permits can be conducted by mail: Clinton County Health Department; 226 11th St.; DeWitt, IA 52742.
Sheriff’s Office (563-242-9211)
Civil papers can be delivered via US Mail, fax or email. Payments may be made by credit card via the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office website through the Clinton County website.
Persons needing to register for the Sex Offender Registry may call to make an appointment.
Fingerprinting will be suspended until the building is open to the public.
Persons applying for a gun permit may call to make an appointment.
Criminal complaints may be received through a phone call to the Sheriff’s Office.
Treasurer’s Office (563-244-0573)
Residents may take care of various matters through the mail, including vehicle registrations and registration renewal, motor vehicle titling, paying property taxes and tax sale certificate redemptions.
These tasks may also be completed through the internet (visit the Clinton County website for more details): Vehicle registration and registration renewal, tax sale certificate redemption and pay property taxes and research tax amounts due.
Property tax payments and vehicle registration renewal may also be paid by telephone with a valid debit/credit card only during the time the building is closed to the public.
