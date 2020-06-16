Dismissed
• District Associate Judge Phillip Tabor on June 5 ordered one count of carrying weapons, an aggravated misdemeanor, and one count of possession of a controlled substance, marijuana, first offense, a serious misdemeanor, against Erica L. Findley, 20, 1109 S. Ninth St., be dismissed without prejudice. Assistant Clinton County Attorney James McHugh on June 5 filed a motion to dismiss. The motion stated review of the security footage from the convenience store showed potentially exculpatory evidence. The motion said additional investigation is necessary before charges are pursued. She was accused June 4 by the Clinton Police Department.
Driving while barred
• Carley Campbell Jr., 25, 1303 14th Ave. South, Apt. 102, pleaded guilty April 13 to one count of driving while barred, an aggravated misdemeanor. District Court Judge Phillip Tabor on June 4 ordered Campbell to serve 10 days in the Clinton County Jail with credit for one day served. A $625 fine was suspended. He was accused Jan. 30 by the Clinton Police Department.
Drugs
• Deborah K. Cochran, 52, 209 N. Fifth St., pleaded guilty June 4 to one count of possession of drug paraphernalia, a simple misdemeanor. Magistrate Judge Elizabeth Srp on June 4 ordered a $65 fine be imposed. Cochran was accused May 20 by the Camanche Police Department.
• Anthony J. Curce, 38, 602 S. Ninth St., pleaded guilty June 3 to one count of possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, first offense, a serious misdemeanor, and one count of possession of a controlled substance, marijuana, first offense, a serious misdemeanor. District Associate Judge Phillip Tabor on June 3 ordered Curce on each count to serve 180 days in the Clinton County Jail with 179 days suspended and credit for one day served. The sentences were ordered to run concurrently. A $315 fine was imposed on each count. Curce was placed on unsupervised probation for one year. He was accused Dec. 23 by the Clinton Police Department.
• Samantha J. Drevyanko, 18, of DeWitt, pleaded guilty May 8 to one count of possession of a controlled substance, marijuana, first offense, a serious misdemeanor. District Associate Judge Phillip Tabor on June 1 submitted an order granting deferred judgment. The order says the court deferred judgment in the case for a period of one year. A $315 civil penalty was imposed. Drevyanko was placed on probation. She was accused March 30 by the DeWitt Police Department.
• Joshua P. Kane, 21, 707 12th Ave. South, pleaded guilty May 18 to one count of possession of a controlled substance, marijuana, first offense, a serious misdemeanor. District Associate Judge Phillip Tabor on June 2 submitted an order granting deferred judgment. The order says the court deferred judgment in the case of a period of one year. A $515 civil penalty was imposed. Kane was placed on unsupervised probation for one year. He was accused March 8 by the Clinton Police Department.
Indecent exposure
• Raymond F. Dick, 38, 510 Third Ave. South, pleaded guilty June 3 to one count of indecent exposure, a serious misdemeanor. District Associate Judge Phillip Tabor ordered him to serve 365 days in the Clinton County Jail with 365 days suspended. The order says in addition to the sentence imposed, Dick is committed to the custody of the Director of the Department of Corrections for a term not to exceed 10 years. Dick will be supervised as if on parole. Dick was also ordered to comply with all terms of Iowa Code Chapter 692A on exclusion zones and activities. He was ordered to comply with the sex offender registry. Dick was ordered to register with the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office within five days of the date of the order or date of release, whichever is earlier. The order says Dick was advised the conviction is for a sexually predatory offense and the punishment for any future convictions for similar crimes will be enhanced due to the conviction. He was ordered to submit a DNA sample to the Iowa Department of Corrections or Department of Correctional Services as required by law. A $315 fine was suspended. He was placed on unsupervised probation for one year. He was accused March 2 by the Clinton Police Department.
Theft
• Jeremy K. Farrell, 34, 111 S. Sixth St., pleaded guilty June 2 to one count of fifth-degree theft, a simple misdemeanor. Magistrate Judge Michael Judge on June 2 ordered a $150 fine be imposed. Farrell was accused Jan. 14 by the Clinton Police Department.
• Kylie L. Jacobs, 26, of Cedar Rapids, pleaded guilty June 2 to one count of fifth-degree theft, a simple misdemeanor. Magistrate Judge Michael Judge on June 2 ordered a $150 fine be imposed. She was accused March 10 by the Clinton Police Department.
