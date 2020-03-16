CLINTON — The City of Clinton this morning issued guidance to residents to assist in preventing the spread of COVI-19, commonly known as coronavirus.
These precautionary measures are for large events and gatherings in mind, and will promote social distancing practices – a key recommendation to prevent community spread of the disease with the least disruption possible to people’s daily lives, Clinton Mayor Scott Maddasion said in a press release.
“The guidance I am issuing today is for the entire City of Clinton. We need to be proactive and do not believe our community is immune,” said Maddasion. “We currently have zero cases in the community but the City wants to safeguard the health and wellness of all the citizens, and we will continue to monitor the situation and ensure updating any and all procedures as the situation evolves.”
Specifically, the State of Iowa and City of Clinton are issuing the following guidance:
COMMUNITY EVENTS
• The City is recommending all events exceeding 50 individuals be cancelled until April 13.
• Additionally, the City is encouraging that community events of 50 people or more should be cancelled or postponed until April 13. This includes personal and social events. Residents should use good judgment about canceling events in their own communities.
• For events less than 50 people, residents should closely consider who is likely to attend the event and, if it includes vulnerable populations, strongly consider canceling.
• All sporting events with large spectator crowds should be cancelled until April 13. This should include school and minor league sporting events.
CITY OF CLINTON ADMINISTRATION
GOVERNMENT
• City Hall: The first floor of City Hall will remain open, with the second floor to close. All customers at City Hall should proceed to the Finance Department. Staff members recommend mailing and using the drop box in front of City Hall for sewer and solid waste payments. Electronic payment forms, also known as ACH, can be placed in the drop box.
• Council Meetings: There is no plan to cancel meetings of the City Council for the next week. However, the City is strongly recommending, in accordance with guidance from IDPH and the CDC, that residents view next week’s meeting via livestream instead of in-person to ensure City business moves forward safely and efficiently.
• Police and Fire: The City’s first responders have CDC-approved personal protection equipment and are following recommended protocols. No tours will be given at any fire station until further notice. The police reporting area remains open.
• Building & Neighborhood Services: Closed to walk-in customers. Customers are to call (563) 244-3360 to receive permits electronically. Non-essential rental and building inspections will be postponed until after April 13.
• Bus (MTA) service: Remains open. Due to the Clinton School District canceling classes, the MTA will change to summer hours until classes resume. This only affects two routes: the Hill and Branch Lines. The Branch will operate from 6 a.m. until 6 p.m., alternating with the Hill Line from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. The Hill Line will run at the top of the hour (:00) and the Branch Line will operate on the bottom of the hour (:30). The changes will be that there will be no Hill Line before 8 a.m. or at 8:30 a.m., 3:30 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. and no Branch at 8 a.m., 3 p.m. or 4 p.m.
• Ericksen Community Center: Remains open Monday – Friday: 6–11 a.m. and 1–8 p.m. The Ericksen Community Center will be closed from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. for cleaning, Monday through Friday. Saturday and Sunday hours will be noon to 5 p.m. The staff is using the 50-person limit for most recreation programming and classes available to the public until April 13. Eagle Point Lodge and Ericksen Community Center reservations are being cancelled through April 13 and refunds will be issued. For special events or other inquires please contact Parks and Recreation staff at 563-243-1260.
• Clinton Public Library remains open; however, all programs and outreach are canceled or rescheduled until further notice. Please visit the library’s online, eBook, and audiobook resources at www.clintonpubliclibrary.us, sign up for its newsletter and check updates. Contact 563-242-8441 for more information.
• Solid Waste: No interruption of services for garbage or recycling pick up. Collection will occur as normal.
• Boards/Committees: The City has cancelled all non-essential board and commission meetings through April 13. You can find a list of the cancelled meetings below:
- March 18: Grant Committee
- March 18: Complete Count Census Committee
-March 19: Monument Committee
- March 19: Human Rights commission
- March 24: Meet and Greet for the new Public Works Director
- March 25: Neighborhood Improvement Committee
- March 25: Parks and Recreation Advisory Board Meeting
- April 1: City Plan Commission Meeting (will still occur)
- April 3: Hometown Pride Committee
- April 6: Trails Advisory Committee
- April 7: Traffic Study Commission
- April 9: Historical Preservation Commission
BUSINESSES AND WORKPLACES
• The State encourages businesses across the state to take advantage of teleworking capabilities.
• Every business that can have employees work remotely should consider doing so immediately.
• For those who cannot, we encourage employers to take proper precautions to keep individuals safe in the workplace. This includes reminding staff to stay home when sick or with a fever; considering a plan for teleworking where feasible; remaining flexible on leave policies; and promoting robust mitigation approaches, such as hand washing, cleaning, and offering hand sanitizer.
The Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH) reports 22 Iowans have tested positive with COVID-19. Additionally, IDPH has determined there is now community spread in our state.
Clinton residents can help prevent the spread of illness by following simple daily precautions, including washing hands frequently, covering coughs and sneezes, and staying home when ill. It is currently flu and respiratory disease season, and IDPH recommends getting the flu vaccine. Influenza activity is widespread in Iowa and as long as flu viruses are circulating, it’s not too late to receive the vaccine.
Symptoms of COVID-19 include fever, cough and shortness of breath. Those most at risk of the virus are older adults, and individuals with underlying health conditions.
A status report of monitoring and testing of COVID19 in Iowa provided by IDPH can be found at https://idph.iowa.gov/Emerging-Health-Issues/Novel-Coronavirus
In addition, a public hotline has been established for Iowans with questions about COVID-19. The line is available 24/7 by calling 2-1-1 or 1-800-244-7431.
