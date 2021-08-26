DAVENPORT – The Clinton River Kings marched down the field many times Thursday night in their football season opener, but each time a blunder ended their scoring chances and left them on the wrong end of a 14-0 loss to the Davenport West Falcons.
“I think it was just missed opportunities,” head coach Nate Herrig said. “We were in the right spots, we would string together some nice plays, then we just wouldn’t finish. We had the opportunities, the kids executed at times, but other times we made a mistake that just hurt us.”
The game remained scoreless and knotted for the first half of the opening quarter. Falcon quarterback Brady Hansen broke through the Clinton line on a quarterback carry and dove away from Clinton’s Marquan Williams to put the Falcons on top seven minutes in.
Hansen scored again before the half on another quarterback keep, the only points put up by either team Thursday night.
“He [Hansen] did a nice job of reading it,” Herrig said. “He ran the dive real well, and he and the running back made a nice combo. They did some nice things. We have to clean some things up on defense, we have to focus on the things we did well and fix the things we did wrong.”
Still, the River Kings are back with a wealth of experience and were patient with the ball on offense. They got the ball just past the 50-yard line, not quite enough for a first down. On the fourth down attempt, the pass fell incomplete and the River Kings turned the ball over on downs.
The Kings held them off the rest of the quarter and just a minute into the second, senior quarterback Jai Jensen launched a pass into the hands of Addison Binnie, who easily crossed the goal line.
But bring it back – the River Kings were called on a holding penalty and Clinton didn’t get on the board.
“Our offense, we battled,” Herrig said. “We made some mistakes, we had some drops, we had some missed blocks but we did some nice things. We just have to continue to get better. We have some work to do yet, we’re not there yet.”
Halfway through the second, the River King defense made some serious noise. They completely halted the Falcon drive, including a huge tackle for a loss with the help of Ali Monaghan and Corinthian Harris. It ended up turning into River King ball, and Jensen once again threw down field. This one landed in the hands of Logan Mulholland, giving Clinton a first down on the Falcon 18.
Even here, they couldn’t turn it around. The Falcons picked off the next pass attempt.
The trend continued in the second half. Nate Beeler came up with a fumble recovery on a punt and the Kings ended up within 15 yards, but an interception ended the drive.
Late in the fourth, another drive gained momentum until a fumble turned the ball back over.
The River Kings played a lot of the second half without Jai Jensen and some of it without Zach Connell. Addison Binnie took over the QB position and the River Kings kept making plays.
“We try to rep a lot of guys,” Herrig said. “It was hot this week, we knew it was going to be hot tonight, we tried to plan for it.”
The defense made serval big stops on the night and kept the Falcons off the board completely in the second half.
“We had a lot of positives,” Herrig said. “We had positives last year, but not as many as we had tonight. We just have to finish and we have to execute better. That’s our focus going into next week. When things go good, we have to keep them going good. When things go bad, we have to fix it and get them good again.”
The River Kings look to their home opener next Friday, welcoming Davenport Central to Coan Field. It will also be Clinton’s Hall of Fame game, welcoming the Athletic Hall of Fame class to the field before the game begins to be recognized.
