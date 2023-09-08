So much has happened since my last article! As you probably recall, throughout the month of Aug. we featured the “Rising Stars Presented by Grow Clinton” in each Saturday edition of the Clinton Herald. This collaborative effort did exactly what the title suggests: highlighted current and future stars in our region.
We started with eight editorial features and left the rest up to you – Thank you to those who took advantage of this promotion and submitted online nominations!
At Grow Clinton, it was our goal to recognize individuals in our region who are making a difference. Collaboration, positivity, and having goals goes a long way in our communities! Keep up the good work! The saying goes, ‘a lot of hands make light work.’ I could not agree with this more – We can all do great things together! And together we make our region a better place to work, live, and play.
In closing, I would like to mention that Aug. 15th officially marked my one-year anniversary at Grow Clinton. Starting a new job can be stressful – I’m sure many of you know! I’m happy to have a year in and feel my own confidence boosting as I become more comfortable in this position. I’ve met so many great people and look forward to meeting those of you I haven’t.
Here’s to year number two!
