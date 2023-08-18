If you read my article in the most recent Grow Clinton newsletter that came out, you know that fall is conference time for tourism professionals. I recently attended the annual Iowa Downtown Conference, this year held in Sioux City, Iowa, along with Karen Rowell from the Downtown Clinton Alliance. I participated in workshops and group sessions dealing with topics such as the characteristics of a thriving downtown, marketing, event ideas, small businesses and more. Although the focus of this meeting is the downtown environment, the principles can be extended throughout the community.
The next conference I will be attending is the Upper Midwest CVB Conference, which is focused on career development for tourism professionals. Topics for sessions include data driven marketing, using new technologies, coping with burnout, event planning, and more. I’m especially looking forward to the panel discussion on cultural tourism, as I believe that is an area of focus that we can benefit from on both sides of the river. This event will be held in Brookings, South Dakota, and expects to have attendees from across the Midwest.
My last fall conference, (unless more get added,) will be the annual meeting for the Mississippi River Parkway Commission. This event includes representatives from all 10 states that encompass the Great River Road. Last year’s event was in Memphis, Tennessee, but this year it is closer to home for me, convening in Alton, Illinois. One of the different aspects of this group of people is that there are many non-tourism related organizations in attendance. Many of the folks are elected officials, employed by conservation districts or their state, or are environmental advocates. Some of the cool initiatives this organization is working on include promoting pollinator habitats at the Interpretive Centers along the riverway. (Interpretive centers are places like the Sawmill Museum in Clinton or the Eco-Center in Camanche.)
I always learn new things in these conferences and am eager to bring them back and use them to benefit Fulton, Clinton, and Camanche. I look forward to being able to put even more ideas into practice over this next year.
