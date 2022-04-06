Goose Lake Senior Citizens meet April 20
GOOSE LAKE — The Goose Lake senior citizens met recently with 27 in attendance. Prayers went to the families of Darla Bormann and Dorothy Kilburg who recently passed away.
Newcomers welcomed to the group were Phyllis Krogman and Bob Krogman. A March birthday was celebrated by Ben Ehrhart who turned 94 on March 7. He brought treats and the group sang happy birthday to him. Loren and Marilyn Peters celebrated their 68th wedding anniversary.
500 winners were Rita Powers, Donna Ehrhart and Donna Rock. Bridge winners were Rufus Kruse and Carol Struve and the door prize was awarded to Ed Jepsen. The group will meet at noon April 20 for a potluck dinner. Bring a covered dish to share. Card playing will begin at 1 p.m. All seniors are welcome to attend.
