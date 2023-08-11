Disaster declared for Des Moines Co.
DES MOINES – Gov. Kim Reynolds has issued a disaster proclamation for Des Moines County in response to severe weather that occurred beginning Aug. 4. The governor’s proclamation activates the Iowa Individual Assistance Grant Program and the Disaster Case Advocacy Program, which provides grants of up to $5,000 for households with incomes up to 200 percent of the federal poverty level. Grants are available for home or car repairs, replacement of clothing or food, and temporary housing expenses. The grant application and instructions are available on the Iowa Department of Homeland Security and Emergency Management website at homelandsecurity.iowa.gov/assistance. Potential applicants have 45 days from the date of the proclamation to submit a claim.
There are no income eligibility requirements. To sign up, visit iowacommunityaction.org.
