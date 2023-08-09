DES MOINES – Gov. Kim Reynolds released the following statement today in response to Iowa and Nebraska bringing a lawsuit against the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency for its failure to issue final rules on E15, which would pave the way for year-round E15 access. Final rules were required to have been issued by July 2022.
“The EPA’s ongoing failure to act following our E15 notification more than two years ago is nothing more than a thinly veiled disguise of their disdain towards clean, renewable, American-produced ethanol. The EPA disfavors anything that doesn’t have the word ‘electric’ in its name.
“American energy independence, including Iowa’s renewable energies, should be the goal of any presidential administration – especially when it saves Americans money at the gas tank. I applaud Attorney General Bird for bringing this lawsuit holding the federal government accountable. Enough is enough.”
Current regulations promulgated under the Clean Air Act apply a more stringent RVP limitation on E15 than on gasoline blended with 10 percent ethanol during the high ozone season from June 1 to September 15. This prevents access to E15 during the peak-driving summer months unless a waiver can be obtained.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.