The mask stalemate — to wear or not to wear — has come to a head, and it’s time for Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds to act.
The Iowa Medical Society requested the governor make masks mandatory. The group, which includes 12,000-plus doctors and health care providers, said with hospitalizations and infections increasing, a stronger statement from the governor is necessary.
While Reynolds has encouraged Iowans to wear masks, she has refused to issue a mandate and insists Iowa cities and counties do not have the authority to make such a mandate on their own. Yet, recently, Reynolds said this about wearing masks, as part of the Iowa Department of Public Health’s “Step Up Mask Up” campaign: “Protecting yourself means you’re protecting your friends, your family members, your co-workers and your fellow Iowans. Each and every one of us has it in our power to slow the spread of COVID-19.”
Her words are exactly right. But the governor is failing to step up when it comes to putting weight behind her statement.
More than 30 states, including Wisconsin and Illinois, have a mandatory mask order in most public places. Dubuque Mayor Roy Buol has pleaded for Reynolds to allow Dubuque to mandate masks, particularly now when the community has been designated a “red zone.” Five Dubuque Community School Board members requested of the county Board of Health that city and county officials issue a mask mandate. Public health leaders across the state, including Dubuque County’s Patrice Lambert, have called on Reynolds to issue a directive.
We’ve long known the virus was easily passed through respiratory droplets. But scientists have learned a great deal more about COVID-19 since March. Early on, the guidelines were that anyone experiencing symptoms should wear a mask. Now we know that many infected people don’t show symptoms immediately or at all. If everyone wears a mask, it will reduce the spread. It’s that simple. The governor embraces the science with her words. Now she must act on it.
