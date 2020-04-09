CHICAGO (AP)— Grain futures were higher Thursday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for May delivery advanced 6.60 cents at $5.5260 a bushel; May corn was up 1.80 cents at $3.3020 a bushel; May oats rose 3.80 cents at $2.77 a bushel; while May soybeans gained 5.80 cents at 8.5940 a bushel.
Beef and pork were lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.
Apr. live cattle was off .80 cent at $.9170 a pound; Mar. feeder cattle fell 1.33 cents at $1.1775 a pound; Apr. lean hogs lost 1.76 cents at .4212 a pound.
