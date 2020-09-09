CHICAGO (AP) — Grain futures were higher on Wednesday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for Sept. was up .006 cent at $5.34 a bushel; Sept. corn gained .01 cent at $3.4840 a bushel; Dec. oats was up .004 cent at $2.6740 a bushel; while Sept. soybeans rose .094 cent at 9.77 a bushel.
Beef was lower and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.
Oct. live cattle was felle .0143 cent at $1.0432 a pound; Aug. feeder cattle was off .0068 cent $1.3830 a pound; Oct. lean hogs was up .007 cent at .6008 a pound.
