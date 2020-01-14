CHICAGO (AP) — Grain futures were higher Tuesday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade.
Wheat for Mar. delivery advanced 15.28 cents at $5.7140 a bushel; Mar. corn was up 1 cent at $3.89 a bushel; Mar. oats gained 6.20 cents at $3.1540 a bushel; while Jan. soybeans rose 3.40 cents at 9.3440 a bushel.
Beef was mixed and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.
Feb. live cattle was up .18 cent at $1.2680 a pound; Jan. feeder cattle was off .60 cent at $1.4572 a pound; Feb. lean hogs rose 1 cent at .6772 a pound.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.