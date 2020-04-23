CHICAGO — Grain futures were mostly higher Thursday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for May delivery was up 5.20 cents at $5.4640 a bushel; May corn rose 7.40 cents at $3.2140 a bushel; May oats was off 1 cent at $2.99 a bushel; while May soybeans gained 10.80 cents at 8.4540 a bushel.
Beef was mixed and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.
Apr. live cattle fell 5.38 cents at $.8620 a pound; Mar. feeder cattle was up .30 cent at $1.1950 a pound; Apr. lean hogs rose 3.30 cents at .4998 a pound.
