CHICAGO (AP) — Grain futures were higher on Wednesday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for Dec. gained .09 cent at $5.60 a bushel; Dec. corn rose .03 cent at $3.6520 a bushel; Dec. oats was up .026 cent at $2.7860 a bushel; while Sept. soybeans advanced .134 cent at 10.02 a bushel.
Beef was mixed and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.
Oct. live cattle was up .0028 cent at $1.0918 a pound; Sept. feeder cattle was off .0006 cent $1.4292 a pound; Oct. lean hogs fell .0065 cent at .7235 a pound.
