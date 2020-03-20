CHICAGO — Grain futures were higher Friday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. 0 Wheat for May delivery was up 15.4 cents at $5.3940 a bushel; May corn gained 3.6 cents at $3.47 a bushel; May oats rose 1.4 cents at $2.66 a bushel; while May soybeans gained 9.8 cents at 8.5620 a bushel.
Beef and pork higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.
Apr. live cattle rose 4.5 cents at $.9960 a pound; Mar. feeder cattle was up 6.73 cents at $1.2380 a pound; Apr. lean hogs gained 2.47 cents at .6362 a pound.
