CHICAGO — Grain futures were mostly lower Thursday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade.
Wheat for Mar. delivery was off 9 cents at $5.6220 a bushel; Mar. corn fell 10.80 cents at $3.7820 a bushel; Mar. oats was unchanged at $3.05 a bushel; while Jan. soybeans lost 18.80 cents at 9.2320 a bushel.
Beef and pork were lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.
Feb. live cattle was off .73 cent at $1.2565 a pound; Jan. feeder cattle fell .78 cent at $1.4462 a pound; Feb. lean hogs lost 1 cent at .6675 a pound.
