CHICAGO — Grain futures were mixed Friday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade.
Wheat for Mar. delivery rose 5 cents at $5.60 a bushel; Mar. corn was up .60 cent at $3.8060 a bushel; Mar. oats was off 2 cents at $3.0540 a bushel; while Jan. soybeans fell 7.60 cents at 8.7460 a bushel.
Beef was mixed and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.
Feb. live cattle was up .50 cent at $1.2225 a pound; Jan. feeder cattle fell 5.20 cents at $1.3725 a pound; Feb. lean hogs was off 1.82 cents at .5948 a pound.
