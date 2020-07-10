CHICAGO — Grain futures were mixed on Friday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for Sept. delivery rose 4.40 cents at $5.2740 a bushel; July corn lost 6.60 cents at $3.4860 a bushel; Sept. oats was up .80 cent at $2.8840 a bushel; while July soybeans fell 4.80 cents at 8.9660 a bushel.
Beef was mixed and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.
Jun. live cattle was off .70 cent at $.9928 pound; Aug. feeder cattle was up .15 cent at $1.3490 a pound; June lean hogs rose 1.47 cents at .4612 a pound.
