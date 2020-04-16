CHICAGO — Grain futures were mixed Thursday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for May delivery rose 7.80 cents at $5.3840 a bushel; May corn was off .80 cent at $3.1840 a bushel; May oats was up 5 cents at $2.8420 a bushel; while May soybeans fell 3.20 cents at 8.3620 a bushel.
Beef was higher and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.
Apr. live cattle rose 2.25 cents at $.9545 a pound; Mar. feeder cattle was up 2.25 cents at $1.1675 a pound; Apr. lean hogs fell 6.28 cents at .3932 a pound.
