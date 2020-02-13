CHICAGO (AP) — Grain futures were mostly higher Thursday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade.
Wheat for Mar. delivery was off 1.60 cents at $5.44 a bushel; Mar. corn fell 3.20 cents at $3.7940 a bushel; Mar. oats was up 7.60 cents at $3.0960 a bushel; while Jan. soybeans rose 8.80 cents at 8.9640 a bushel.
Beef was mixed and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.
Feb. live cattle fell .42 cent at $1.1870 a pound; Mar. feeder cattle was unchanged at at $1.3468 a pound; Feb. lean hogs was off .23 cent at .5575 a pound.
