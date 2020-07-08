CHICAGO (AP) — Grain futures were mixed on Wednesday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for Sept. delivery rose 13.60 cents at $5.0860 a bushel; July corn was off 1.80 cents at $3.4440 a bushel; Sept. oats was up 2.80 cents at $2.85 a bushel; while July soybeans fell 5 cents at 8.9420 a bushel.
Beef and pork were lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.
Jun. live cattle was off .0103 cent at $.9905 pound; Aug. feeder cattle lost 2.30 cents at $1.3318 a pound; June lean hogs fell .95 cent at .4400 a pound.
