CHICAGO — Grain futures were mixed on Friday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for July delivery advanced 12.60 cents at $5.17 a bushel; May corn was off 1 cent at $3.2360 a bushel; July oats fell 2.80 cents at $3.2520 a bushel; while May soybeans was unchanged at 8.4120 a bushel.
Beef was mixed and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.
Jun. live cattle was off .50 cent at $1.0048 pound; Aug. feeder cattle was up .63 cent at $1.3435 a pound; June lean hogs fell .80 cent at .5628 a pound.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.