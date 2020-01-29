CHICAGO (AP) — Grain futures were mixed Wednesday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade.
Wheat for Mar. delivery fell 7 cents at $5.6340 a bushel; Mar. corn was up .60 cent at $3.8460 a bushel; Mar. oats was unchanged at $3.0740 a bushel; while Jan. soybeans was unchanged at 8.9520 a bushel.
Beef was mixed and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.
Feb. live cattle was off .43 cent at $1.2225 a pound; Jan. feeder cattle was up .20 cent at $1.4235 a pound; Feb. lean hogs fell 1.25 cents at .6550 a pound.
