CHICAGO (AP) — Grain futures were mixed on Wednesday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for Sept. delivery rose 8.60 cents at $5.31 a bushel; Sept. corn fell 3.20 cents at $3.1720 a bushel; Sept. oats was off 1.40 cents at $2.8560 a bushel; while Aug. soybeans was up 1 cent at 8.9520 a bushel.
Beef was higher and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.
Aug. live cattle was up .103 cent at $1.0138 a pound; Aug. feeder cattle rose 1.12 cents $1.4140 a pound; Aug. lean hogs fell 1.66 cent at .5302 pound.
