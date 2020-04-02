CHICAGO (AP) — Grain futures were mostly lower Thursday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for May delivery declined 13.40 cents at $5.4420 a bushel; May corn was off .80 cent at $3.3540 a bushel; May oats unchanged at $2.6040 a bushel; while May soybeans lost 10 cents at 8.6140 a bushel.
Beef and pork were lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.
Apr. live cattle fell 4.30 cents at $.9375 a pound; Mar. feeder cattle lost 5.50 cents at $1.1210 a pound; Apr. lean hogs was off 1.88 cents at $.4732 a pound.
