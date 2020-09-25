CHICAGO — Grain futures were mostly lower on Thursday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for Dec. was down .006 cent at $5.53 a bushel; Dec. corn was up .034 cent at $3.6460 a bushel; Dec. oats was off .008 cent at $2.85 a bushel; while Sept. soybeans was down .194 cent at 10.22 a bushel.
Beef and pork were higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.
Oct. live cattle was rose .0055 cent at $1.0760 a pound; Sept. feeder cattle was up .005 cent $1.4238 a pound; Oct. lean hogs gained .0095 cent at .6955 a pound.
