CHICAGO (AP) — Grain futures were lower on Wednesday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for Sept. was down .032 cent at $5.4740 a bushel; Sept. corn fell .01 cent at $3.47 a bushel; Dec. oats was off .004 cent at $2.7520 a bushel; while Sept. soybeans lost .054 cent at 9.49 a bushel.
Beef was lower and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.
Oct. live cattle was off .0067 cent at $1.0455 a pound; Aug. feeder cattle was down .01 cent $1.3930 a pound; Oct. lean hogs was up .0082 cent at .5550 pound.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.