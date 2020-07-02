CHICAGO — Grain futures were lower on Thursday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for July delivery was off .40 cents at $4.9560 a bushel; July corn lost 4.60 cents at $3.4460 a bushel; Sept. oats fell 4.40 cents at $2.87 a bushel; while July soybeans dropped 4.20 cents at 8.9240 a bushel.
Beef was higher and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.
Jun. live cattle rose 1.06 cents at $.9848 pound; Aug. feeder cattle was up .90 cent at $1.3432 a pound; June lean hogs was off .07 cent at .4498 a pound.
