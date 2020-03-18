CHICAGO (AP) — Grain futures were mixed Wednesday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade.
Wheat for May delivery was up 6.6 cents at $5.06 a bushel; May corn fell 7.4 cents at $3.41 a bushel; May oats rose 9 cents at $2.6140 a bushel; while May soybeans gained 11 cents at 8.3540 a bushel.
Beef and pork were higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.
Apr. live cattle rose 3.6 cents at $.9992 a pound; Mar. feeder cattle was up 2.35 cents at $1.1702 a pound; Apr. lean hogs gained 2.3 cents at .6077 a pound.
