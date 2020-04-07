CHICAGO — Grain futures were mixed Tuesday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for May delivery fell 7.20 cents at $5.51 a bushel; May corn rose 6.60 cents at $3.2760 a bushel; May oats was up 1 cent at $2.73 a bushel; while May soybeans was off 1.80 cents at 8.5820 a bushel.
Beef and pork were higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.
Apr. live cattle rose 4.50 cents at $.8832 a pound; Mar. feeder cattle gained 6.37 cents at $1.14292 a pound; Apr. lean hogs were up 2.70 cents at .4412 a pound.
