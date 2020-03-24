CHICAGO — Grain futures were mixed Tuesday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for May delivery was off .6 cent at $5.564 a bushel; May corn lost 3 cents at $3.402 a bushel; May oats rose 3.6 cents at $2.686 a bushel; while May soybeans gained 1 cent at 8.7620 a bushel.
Beef and pork were higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. Apr. live cattle rose 4.5 cents at $1.0615 a pound; Mar. feeder cattle was up 2.98 cents at $1.2820 a pound; Apr. lean hogs gained 1.98 cents at .6655 a pound.
