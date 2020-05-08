Grain futures were mostly higher Friday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for July delivery fell 12 cents at $5.19 a bushel; May corn was up 4.60 cents at $3.20 a bushel; July oats advanced 20.60 cents at $3.20 a bushel; while May soybeans rose 17.80 cents at 8.53 a bushel.
Beef and pork were higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. Jun. live cattle was up .68 cent at $.9465 pound; May feeder cattle rose .86 cent at $1.2808 a pound; May lean hogs gained .95 cent at .6740 a pound.
