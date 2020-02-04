CHICAGO — Grain futures were mostly higher Tuesday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade.
Wheat for Mar. delivery gained 10.20 cents at $5.6020 a bushel; Mar. corn was up 5 cents at $3.8240 a bushel; Mar. oats was off 1.20 cents at $3.0440 a bushel; while Jan. soybeans rose 5.60 cents at 8.8060 a bushel.
Beef and pork were higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.
Feb. live cattle was up .72 cent at $1.2202 a pound; Mar. feeder cattle gained 2 cents at $1.3698 a pound; Feb. lean hogs rose 1.20 cents at .5685 a pound.
