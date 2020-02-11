CHICAGO — Grain futures were mostly higher Tuesday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade.
Wheat for Mar. delivery fell 9 cents at $5.4820 a bushel; Mar. corn was up .20 cent at $3.8060 a bushel; Mar. oats gained .60 cent at $3.0120 a bushel; while Jan. soybeans rose .40 cents at 8.85 a bushel.
Beef was mixed and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.
Feb. live cattle fell .47 cent at $1.2015 a pound; Mar. feeder cattle rose 1.30 cents at $1.3642 a pound; Feb. lean hogs was off .40 cents at .5588 a pound.
