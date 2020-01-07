CHICAGO — Grain futures were mostly lower Tuesday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade.
Wheat for Mar. delivery lost 2.80 cents at $5.4720 a bushel; Mar. corn was off 1.60 cents at $3.84 a bushel; Mar. oats rose 4 cents at $2.9340 a bushel; while Jan. soybeans fell 1.60 cents at 9.3140 a bushel.
Beef and pork were higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.
Dec. live cattle rose 1.30 cents at $1.2680 a pound; Jan. feeder cattle gained 1.82 cents at $1.4672 a pound; Feb. lean hogs was up .20 cents at .6895 a pound.
