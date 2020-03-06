CHICAGO (AP) — Grain futures were mostly lower Friday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade.
Wheat for Mar. delivery was up .20 cent at $5.2240 a bushel; Mar. corn fell 1 cent at $3.84 a bushel; May oats was off .40 cent at $2.7020 a bushel; while Mar. soybeans lost 12 cents at 8.83 a bushel.
Beef was lower and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.
Apr. live cattle was fell 2.40 cents at $1.0760 a pound; Mar. feeder cattle was off 1.42 scent at $1.3260 a pound; Apr. lean hogs rose 1.03 cents at .6585 a pound.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.