CHICAGO — Grain futures were mostly lower on Wednesday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for Sept. fell 3 cents at $4.9320 a bushel; Sept. corn was off 2.60 cents at $3.11 a bushel; Sept. oats lost 6.40 cents at $2.6260 a bushel; while Aug. soybeans rose 4 cents at 8.82 a bushel.
Beef was higher and pork was lower the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.
Aug. live cattle was up .0185 cent at $1.0585 a pound; Aug. feeder cattle rose 2.38 cents $1.4548 a pound; Aug. lean hogs was off .17 cent at .5285 pound.
