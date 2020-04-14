CHICAGO — Grain futures were mostly lower Tuesday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for May delivery lost 6.40 cents at $5.47 a bushel; May corn was off .60 cent at $3.2840 a bushel; May oats rose 5.60 cents at $2.76 a bushel; while May soybeans fell 2.80 cents at 8.4860 a bushel.
Beef was mixed and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.
Apr. live cattle was up .72 cent at $.9172 a pound; Mar. feeder cattle fell 1.07 cents at $1.1395 a pound; Apr. lean hogs rose 1.15 cents at .4500 a pound.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.