Prices quoted Wednesday
• ADM/Growmark: $4.28
• County PIK price: corn $3.97; beans $11.09; oats $2.74; winter wheat $5.73; and spring wheat $4.94.
STERLING [mdash] Helen Evelyn (Hartman) Kramer, 95, left this world to enter Heaven on November 11, 2020 at CGH Medical Center after a 6 day battle with Covid-19. Helen was born on December 19, 1924 to Henry and Anna (Traum) Hartman on a farm in rural Thomson. She was one of 17 children. She…
