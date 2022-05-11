Prices quoted Wednesday.
*ADM/Growmark: $7.97.
*County PIK price: corn $7.74; oats $5.73; beans $15.93; winter wheat $11.19; spring wheat $11.52.
Diana (Gossard) VanZuiden, 76 Clinton, IA, died Sunday, March 13, 2022, at the University of Iowa Hospital. Cremation rites have been accorded. Celebration of Life held Sunday May 29th at Cattail Park, Fulton 1:00 - 3:00 PM.
CLINTON [mdash] Richard "Dick" Eversoll, age 68 of Clinton, passed away Tuesday, February 8, 2022 at Eagle Point Nursing Home. According to his wishes, cremation rites will be accorded. A gathering of family and friends will be held on Tuesday, May 17th from 10 - 11 AM at the Pape Funeral Ho…
